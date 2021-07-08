MDL Judge Allows Evidence Concerning Hydrogel Coating in Bard Hernia Mesh Case

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio federal judge has addressed an evidentiary motion in limine in a bellwether case involving C.R. Bard’s Ventralight ST hernia mesh, ruling that the plaintiff may present certain materials concerning the company’s knowledge of alleged problems with the device’s bioresorbable coating.

In a June 28 order, Judge Edmund A. Sargus of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio also allowed admission of certain documents concerning Bard’s alleged reckless indifference concerning such problems, ruling that it is relevant to the plaintiff’s punitive damages claim

The Food and Drug Administration cleared the Ventralight ST device …