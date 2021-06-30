Pa. Federal Judge Refuses to Allow Pelvic Mesh Plaintiffs to Add Claims Regarding 2nd Device

PITTSBURGH — A Pennsylvania federal judge has refused to allow the plaintiffs in a Boston Scientific Pinnacle pelvic mesh case to amend their complaint to include claims relating to a second device, ruling that they waited too long to add the claims.

In a June 28 order, Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania explained that a last-minute amendment would prejudice Boston Scientific Corp. because it has not had the opportunity to not pursue its own discovery, develop its defenses, or retain any experts to opine on such claims.

Susan Antonucci underwent …