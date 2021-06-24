Ga. Bard IVC Filter Case Proceeds to Trial on Warning, Punitive Damages Claims

MACON, Ga. — A Georgia federal judge has denied C.R. Bard’s motion for summary judgment on a failure to warn claim in an inferior vena cava filter case, finding a question of fact as to whether the company adequately warned the implanting surgeon that its G2X filter presents higher risks than other IVC filters generally.

On June 17, Judge Tilman E. Self III of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia also allowed the punitive damages claim to proceed to trial, finding the plaintiff presented evidence that Bard knew about the higher risks associated with the G2X …