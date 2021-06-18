Bard Renews Motion for Judgment Following $926,000 IVC Filter Verdict

PORTLAND, Ore. — C.R. Bard Inc. and Bard Peripheral Vascular Inc. have renewed their motion for judgment as a matter of law after an Oregon federal jury awarded a plaintiff $926,000 in an action targeting its Eclipse retrievable IVC filter, arguing that the evidence did not support the jury’s findings.

In a June 17 brief filed before Judge Michael W. Mosman of the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon, Bard also moved for a new trial, contending that the $556,000 award of loss of enjoyment damages is prejudicially excessive.

Justin Peterson underwent implantation of the IVC filter at …