Wis. Federal Jury Awards Plaintiff $3.3 Million in Bard IVC Filter Trial

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A Wisconsin federal jury has awarded $3.3 million to a woman who was injured after an IVC filter manufactured by C.R. Bard Inc. and Bard Peripheral Vascular Inc. broke apart following implantation, finding they failed to sufficiently warn her doctor of the device’s risks.

On June 16, the seven-person jury sitting in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin answered “yes” to the question of whether Bard is liable to plaintiff Natalie Johnson on her strict liability failure to warn claim.

However, the jury found in favor of Bard on the claims for …