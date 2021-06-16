Ethicon, J&J Prevail in Wash. Federal Pelvic Mesh Action

TACOMA, Wash. — A Washington federal judge has awarded Ethicon Inc. and Johnson & Johnson summary judgment in a pelvic mesh action, ruling that the failure-to-warn claims fail because the implanting surgeon said she would have recommended the device even if she had been presented with a different warning.

In a June 15 order, Judge Benjamin Settle of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington also found the plaintiffs’ design defect fails because their expert has not opined as to any of the device’s design defects or whether they caused the alleged injuries.

Tricia Rodman underwent surgery …