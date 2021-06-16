DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Ethicon, J&J Prevail in Wash. Federal Pelvic Mesh Action


June 16, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


TACOMA, Wash. — A Washington federal judge has awarded Ethicon Inc. and Johnson & Johnson summary judgment in a pelvic mesh action, ruling that the failure-to-warn claims fail because the implanting surgeon said she would have recommended the device even if she had been presented with a different warning.

In a June 15 order, Judge Benjamin Settle of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington also found the plaintiffs’ design defect fails because their expert has not opined as to any of the device’s design defects or whether they caused the alleged injuries.

Tricia Rodman underwent surgery …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Surgical Stapler Litigation

July 23, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Paraquat Herbicide Litigation - Recent Developments

June 21, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS