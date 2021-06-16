Atrium Hernia Mesh Case Proceeds on Design Defect, Warning Theories
June 16, 2021
CHICAGO — An Illinois federal judge has denied Atrium Medical Corp. summary judgment on design defect and warning claims in a hernia mesh case, finding there are questions of fact as to whether the product was sterile when it left the company’s control and whether Atrium adequately warned that the mesh could be contaminated.
However, in the June 10 order, Judge Mary M. Rowland of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois awarded Atrium summary judgment on the design defect claim, finding the plaintiff has not offered evidence of a causal link between his injuries and the …
