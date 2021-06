Judge Appoints Plaintiffs’ Leadership Positions in Calif. Zantac Coordinated Proceeding

ALAMEDA, Calif. — A California judge has established a coordinated docket for pretrial proceedings in all state court Zantac (ranitidine) cases and appointed R. Brent Wisner of Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman in Los Angeles and Jennifer Moore of Moore Law Group in Louisville, Ky. as plaintiffs’ liaison counsel.

Judge Winnifred Y. Smith of the Alameda County (Calif.) Superior Court also appointed the plaintiffs’ executive committee, which consists of Steven J. Brady of Brady Law Group in San Rafael, Calif., Cynthia L. Garber of OnderLaw LLC in Newport Beach, Calif., Behram V. Parekh of Dalimonte Rueb Stoller LLP in Los …