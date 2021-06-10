Texas Federal Judge Dismisses Bard IVC Filter Action

AMARILLO, Texas — A Texas federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit targeting C.R. Bard Inc.’s Denali IVC filter, ruling that the learned intermediary defeats the warning claims because the implanting physician was provided with adequate warnings regarding the device’s risks.

In a June 9 order, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas further found that the design defect claims fail because the plaintiff failed to present evidence of a safer design.

James Blackwell was implanted with Bard’s Denali IVC filter in May 2016 after he developed deep vein thrombosis while recovering from thoracolumbar …