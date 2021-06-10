N.J. Federal Judge Tosses Boston Scientific IVC Filter Case
June 10, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
TRENTON, N.J. — A federal judge has dismissed with prejudice a lawsuit targeting Boston Scientific Corp.’s IVC filter, ruling that the plaintiff failed to plead his claims in accordance with the guidelines set by the New Jersey Product Liability Act.
In a June 9 order, Judge John Vazquez of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey found the pro se plaintiff did not prove the availability of a feasible and practical safer alternative design and repackaged his product liability claims as fraud claims.
Richard Greisberg suffered a pulmonary embolism in 2002 and subsequently underwent implantation of a …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Paraquat Herbicide Litigation - Recent Developments
June 21, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series