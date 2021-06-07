N.J. Tasigna Injury Lawsuits Consolidated for Pretrial Proceedings

TRENTON, N.J. — The New Jersey Supreme Court has consolidated lawsuits targeting Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s leukemia drug Tasigna before one judge for pretrial proceedings as part of a state multi-county litigation.

According to a May 28 notice, the court agreed with the moving plaintiffs that MCL designation of the cases “will reduce the likelihood of inconsistent results, reduce cost, eliminate delay, and conserve the resources of the Courts and the parties.”

Judge Rachelle L. Harz of the Bergen County Superior Court will oversee management and trial issues for the cases and may, in her discretion, return the cases to their …