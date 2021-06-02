Texas Federal Jury Awards Plaintiff $2.5 Million in Bard IVC Filter Trial

DALLAS — A Texas federal jury has awarded a plaintiff $2.5 million at the conclusion of the compensatory damages phase of a trial involving an inferior vena cava filter manufactured by C.R. Bard Inc. and Bard Peripheral Vascular Inc., finding defects in the device caused the plaintiff’s alleged injuries.

The May 28 compensatory damages verdict consists of $2,197,892 in damages for past and future pain and mental anguish and $351,268 in future medical expenses. However, the jury found in favor of defendants on the claims for failure to warn and negligent design.

Judge Karen Gren Scholer of the U.S. District …