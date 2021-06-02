GSK Awarded Summary Judgment on Warning Claims in Zofran MDL
June 2, 2021
BOSTON — The judge overseeing the federal Zofran birth defect MDL docket has awarded GlaxoSmithKline summary judgment in more than 420 lawsuits, finding the claims are preempted by federal law because the FDA did not require enhanced warnings on the drug’s label despite being fully informed of the risks.
In a June 1 68-page order, Judge F. Dennis Saylor of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts reversed a 2019 ruling denying GSK’s motion for summary judgment and dismissed the actions before a scheduled bellwether trial could take place on Oct. 18.
“In summary, all of the information …
