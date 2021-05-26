8th Cir. Upholds Dismissal of Mentor Breast Implant Case

ST. LOUIS — A federal appeals panel has upheld dismissal with prejudice of a Mentor silicone breast implant case on the basis that the plaintiff refused to provide an explanation for her motion to dismiss the action without prejudice.

In a May 25 order, the 8th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel held that the trial court was justified in dismissing the case with prejudice because the plaintiff’s refusal give a reason for wanting to dismiss without prejudice indicated that she planned on refiling in a more favorable forum or to escape an adverse outcome.

Diane Graham received Mentor …