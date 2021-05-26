Trial Set to Begin in Wis. C.R. Bard Meridian IVC Filter Action

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Trial is set to begin in an action in which a Wisconsin woman who was injured after her Meridian IVC Filter broke apart following implantation accuses C.R. Bard of defectively designing the device and of failing to warn her surgeon of the risks.

Jury selection in the case before Judge William M. Conley of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin will begin on June 7.

In 2013, plaintiff Natalie Johnson was implanted with a Bard Meridian IVC Filter to prevent pulmonary embolisms. The device eventually tilted, migrated, and fractured and despite doctors’ …