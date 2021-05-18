U.S. Supreme Court Refuses to Review $76.6 Million Risperdal Verdict

PHILADELPHIA — The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to review a $76.6 million Risperdal verdict, letting stand a Pennsylvania court’s determination that the failure-to-warn claim is not preempted because Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. could have enhanced the warning label via the Changes Being Effected process.

The high court denied Janssen and Johnson & Johnson’s petition for certiorari on May 17.

Andrew Yount and his mother, both Tennessee residents, sued Janssen and J&J in 2013 in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, alleging Yount’s ingestion of Risperdal caused him to develop gynecomastia (male breast enlargement).

The drug’s label states that Risperdal may …