Trial Set to Begin in Calif. Federal Intuitive da Vinci Surgical Robot Case

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Trial is set to begin in a California federal action in which a woman alleges she was injured by a tissue cauterizing tool manufactured by Intuitive Surgical Inc. during a hysterectomy performed with the company’s da Vinci Surgical Robot System.

Judge Lucy H. Koh of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California will oversee the June trial, which will focus upon whether defects in the device caused plaintiff Donna Mendoza to sustain internal burns and whether Intuitive adequately warned her surgeon of that risk.

The da Vinci system is a robotic, remote controlled …