Trial Set to Begin in Calif. Federal Intuitive da Vinci Surgical Robot Case
May 13, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Trial is set to begin in a California federal action in which a woman alleges she was injured by a tissue cauterizing tool manufactured by Intuitive Surgical Inc. during a hysterectomy performed with the company’s da Vinci Surgical Robot System.
Judge Lucy H. Koh of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California will oversee the June trial, which will focus upon whether defects in the device caused plaintiff Donna Mendoza to sustain internal burns and whether Intuitive adequately warned her surgeon of that risk.
The da Vinci system is a robotic, remote controlled …
FIRM NAMES
- Allen Ruby
- Bostwick Peterson & Mitchell LLP
- Greg Fox
- Schlesinger Law Offices PA
- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin Webinar Series: Belviq MDL Litigation
May 20, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series