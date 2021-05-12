Iowa Federal Judge Refuses to Disturb $3.5 Million Verdict in Biomet Magnum Hip Case

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — An Iowa federal judge has refused to vacate a $3.5 million verdict against Biomet Inc. in a M2a Magnum hip action, finding the plaintiff presented sufficient evidence, including expert testimony, for a jury to find that the device was defective and caused the alleged injuries.

In a May 6 order, Judge C.J. Williams of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa further ruled that the punitive damages verdict was backed by sufficient evidence that Biomet knew of the risks posed by the Magnum hip, but intentionally ignored them in order to increase its …