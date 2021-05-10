Atrium Prevails in N.Y. Federal ProLite Hernia Mesh Action

NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit targeting Atrium Medical Corp.’s ProLite hernia repair mesh for the second time, ruling that the plaintiffs did not plausibly allege in their second amended complaint that the product was defectively designed and/or manufactured and accompanied by inadequate warnings.

Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York closed the case, finding plaintiffs failed to cure the deficiencies he identified in their first amended complaint.

Tina Cosh underwent hernia repair surgery on Feb. 5, 2015, during which her surgeon, Dr. Moaz …