Ill. Federal Judge Rules on In Limine Motions Ahead of Upcoming TRT Trial


April 30, 2021


CHICAGO — An Illinois federal judge has refused to reconsider his decision to strike certain opinions offered by a bellwether plaintiff’s regulatory expert in an Actavis Inc. testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) case set for trial in August, reiterating that they went “significantly beyond” what the expert disclosed.

In the April 25 opinion, Judge Matthew F. Kennelly of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois also sanctioned Actavis for improperly coaching a sales representative during his deposition.

Minnesota resident Brad Martin alleges his use of Actavis’ Androderm from October 2012 to May 2013 caused him to suffer a …


