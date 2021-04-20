DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Covidien Hernia Mesh Action Survives Dismissal Motion in La. Federal Court


April 20, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana federal judge has ruled that plaintiffs in a Covidien hernia mesh case have adequately pled a claim for design defect, in which they allege that the products’ material has a tendency to unravel, fray or tear, and shrink and retract once implanted.

In an April 16 order, Judge Mary Ann Vial Lemmon of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana also allowed the plaintiffs to amend their complaint to allege Covidien failed to warn doctors that that additional tacking or sutures may be needed to permanently affix the mesh to the patient’s …

FIRM NAMES
  • Duplass Zwain Bourgeois Pfister Weinstock & Bogart
  • John D. Sileo LLC
  • Williams & Connolly LLP

Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Texas Power Outage Litigation

April 20, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin Webinar Series: Belviq MDL Litigation

May 20, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS