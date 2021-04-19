Plaintiffs Seek MDL Docket for Growing Number of Claims Involving Cancer Drug Tasigna
April 19, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Petition
WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Plaintiffs who were prescribed Novartis’ drug Tasigna to treat chronic myeloid leukemia have asked the JPML to create a multidistrict litigation docket for the growing number of claims that link use of the drug to a number of cardiac and vascular events, including heart attacks, limb amputations and strokes.
In an April 14 petition filed with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, the plaintiffs identified 18 separate lawsuits pending in 12 different districts that assert “common factual allegations and involv[e] overlapping claims and legal issues.”
In addition, the plaintiffs noted, there are almost 100 cases …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Texas Power Outage Litigation
April 20, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Paraquat Herbicide Litigation
May 10, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series