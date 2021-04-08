Colo. Man Alleges Injuries Caused by Repeated Failure of MicroPort’s Knee Replacement Component

DENVER — A Colorado man has sued MicroPort Orthopedics Inc. in federal court, alleging a component of its Eleos Limb Salvage System knee replacement device is defective and failed repeatedly, causing him to undergo four revision surgeries and sustain various injuries.

In an April 1 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, the plaintiff contends that the repeated failure of the system’s Tibial Hinged Component was the result of “a fatigue failure of the device’s cobalt chrome metal alloy, caused over time by cyclic loading of the device.”

William Moody underwent left knee revision surgery …