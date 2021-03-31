DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

FDA Says Seizure Drug Lamictal Could Increase Risk of Heart Arrhythmias


March 31, 2021



WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Food and Drug Administration has announced that its review of study findings shows a potential increased risk of heart arrhythmias in patients with heart disease who are taking GlaxoSmithKline’s seizure and mental health drug Lamictal (lamotrigine).

In a March 31 Drug Safety Communication, the agency said it has ordered safety studies evaluating whether other drugs in the same class have similar effects on the heart, adding that it will update the public when it has more information from those studies.

“FDA required these studies, called in vitro studies, to further investigate Lamictal’s effects on the heart …


