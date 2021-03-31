DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Calif. Federal Judge Allows Plaintiffs to Amend Claims in Mentor Breast Implant Case


March 31, 2021


SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California federal judge has dismissed claims of failure to warn and manufacturing defect from two Mentor MemoryGel breast implant cases, ruling that the plaintiffs have failed to overcome preemption and pleading standards.

In a March 29 order, Judge Morrison C. England Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California granted the plaintiffs leave to amend their claims.

Emma Lee Nichols, Korin Roberston, Caroline VanSkaik, and Ana Kline allege injuries caused by Mentor’s MemoryGel silicone gel breast implants. Mentor moved to dismiss the claims as to Kline and Nichols, arguing they are preempted …

