Stryker Triathlon Knee Implant Case Survives Dismissal Motion in La.

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana federal judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit targeting Stryker Corp.’s Triathlon Total Knee System, ruling that the plaintiff has adequately alleged that her device was defective and accompanied by inadequate warnings.

In a March 26 order, Judge John deGravelles of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana found the plaintiff sufficiently detailed how her device deviated from performance or specification standards and how her surgeon was not properly apprised of the implant’s risks.

Dina Batiste underwent a total knee arthroplasty on her left knee in November 2015, performed by Dr. …