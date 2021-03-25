Medication Guide Claim to Proceed Against Zydus in La. Federal Amiodarone Case

LAFAYETTE, La. — A Louisiana federal judge has adopted a magistrate judge’s recommendation that a claim accusing Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. of failing to provide a Medication Guide to distributors of its generic Cordarone be permitted to proceed.

In a March 23 judgment, Judge Michael Juneau of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana agreed with Magistrate Judge Carol Whitehurst that the plaintiff has sufficiently Zydus’ failure to provide the distributors with sufficient warnings, which in turn were not given to her pharmacists.

Beverly Stelly was prescribed Cordarone — manufactured by Wyeth — in February 2017 …