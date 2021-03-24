Boston Scientific to Pay $186.6 Million to Settle Pelvic Mesh Marketing Claims

ALBANY, N.Y. — Boston Scientific Corp. will pay $188.6 million to 48 states to settle claims that it violated state consumer protection laws by misrepresenting the safety and effectiveness of its pelvic mesh devices, while failing to sufficiently disclose their risks.

According to a March 23 press release issued by New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office, BSC will disclose certain complications in marketing materials and describe the devices’ risks in understandable terms.

In addition, BSC will refrain from representing that: “any inherent risks of mesh are risks common to any pelvic floor or other surgery not involving mesh; inherent …