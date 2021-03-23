DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

N.J. High Court Asked to Review Decision Overturning Pelvic Mesh Verdicts


March 23, 2021



TRENTON, N.J. — The New Jersey Supreme Court has been asked to review an appellate court’s decision to overturn plaintiffs’ verdicts in two pelvic mesh cases filed against Ethicon Inc. and C.R. Bard after ruling that the judges erred in excluding the FDA 510(k) clearance evidence from both the liability and punitive damages portions of the trials.

In the petition for certiorari, plaintiffs Elizabeth Hrymoc and Mary McGinnis and their husbands are challenging the March 2 opinion in which the Superior Court of New Jersey Appellate Division ruled that the evidence has “sufficient probative value” to justify informing the jurors …


