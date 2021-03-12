Plaintiffs Seek Coordination of Hormone Drug Antitrust Actions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Plaintiffs in 10 pending antitrust actions accusing Mallinckrodt ARD LLC of monopolizing the market for approved adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) drugs have asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create a federal docket for the cases.

In a March 12 motion, plaintiffs seek transfer of the actions to the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois for coordinated or consolidated pretrial proceedings.

Mallinckrodt is the sole provider in the United States of an ACTH drug known as Acthar, which is a “specialty pharmaceutical” distributed only through “specialty pharmacies.”

“Distinguishing features of specialty pharmaceuticals …