Ethicon, J&J Awarded Summary Judgment in Miss. Federal Pelvic Mesh Case
March 2, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi federal judge has awarded Ethicon Inc. and Johnson & Johnson summary judgment in a pelvic mesh action, ruling that the plaintiff failed to present evidence of a safer alternative design at the time she received her device.
On Feb. 12, Judge Kristi H. Johnson of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi further ruled that the claims for manufacturing defect and failure to warn fail because the plaintiff failed to show the device deviated from Ethicon’s specifications and that her surgeon would not have changed his mind about prescribing the device had …
FIRM NAMES
- Butler Snow LLP
- Langston & Langston PLLC
- Slocumb Law Firm
- Thomas Combs & Spann
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Natural Disaster Litigation - Insurance and Beyond - Winter Storm Uri and Hurricane Sally
March 09, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: The Elmiron MDL - Hear from the Leadership Counsel
March 05, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series