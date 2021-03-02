Ethicon, J&J Awarded Summary Judgment in Miss. Federal Pelvic Mesh Case

JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi federal judge has awarded Ethicon Inc. and Johnson & Johnson summary judgment in a pelvic mesh action, ruling that the plaintiff failed to present evidence of a safer alternative design at the time she received her device.

On Feb. 12, Judge Kristi H. Johnson of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi further ruled that the claims for manufacturing defect and failure to warn fail because the plaintiff failed to show the device deviated from Ethicon’s specifications and that her surgeon would not have changed his mind about prescribing the device had …