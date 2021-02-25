Lawsuit Targeting Ethicon’s Vicryl Sutures Proceeds in Ky. Federal Court

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky federal judge has refused to dismiss claims for manufacturing defect and failure to warn in a lawsuit targeting Ethicon’s Vicryl sutures, ruling that the plaintiff has adequately alleged the product was defective and that defendants failed to warn of its dangers.

However, in the Feb. 18 order, Judge Karen Caldwell of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky dismissed without prejudice the claims for strict liability design defect and negligence based on the duty to exercise reasonable care in manufacturing.

Nelda Skinner alleges she was injured after being implanted with Ethicon’s Vicryl …