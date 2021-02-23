Smith & Nephew Knee Implant Case Proceeds in Conn. on Design Defect Theory

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut federal judge has allowed a design defect claim to proceed against Smith & Nephew Inc. in an artificial knee action, ruling that the plaintiff adequately alleged that the patellar component of the implant loosened, necessitating revision surgery.

However, in the Feb. 17 order, Judge Michael Shea of the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut dismissed the remaining claims as inadequately pled.

Frank DiBlasi underwent right total knee replacement surgery in January 2014, during which his surgeon, Dr. Robert Kennon, implanted an artificial knee joint manufactured by S&N using Palacos cement. On April 26, …