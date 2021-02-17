DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

New Lawsuit Targets Integra LifeSciences’ Wrist Implant Device


February 17, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Complaint


NEWARK, N.J. — A South Carolina woman has sued Integra LifeSciences, alleging its wrist implant device was defective and fell apart following implantation, causing her to sustain numerous injuries, including metallosis.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on Feb. 12, the plaintiff says Integra knew the Universal2 Total Wrist Implant was defective yet failed to warn surgeons and the public of its risks.

In March 2008, Shirley Slominski underwent implantation of a Universal2 during a total wrist arthroplasty procedure. Following the surgery, however, components of the device broke off inside of …

FIRM NAMES
  • Sills Cummis & Gross PC
  • Stark & Stark

Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $20.00 Free Trial



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: 3M Combat Arms Earplugs - Litigating with the Government as a Witness

March 12, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Benzene Litigation - Using Genomics in the Courtroom

February 18, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS