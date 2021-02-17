New Lawsuit Targets Integra LifeSciences’ Wrist Implant Device
February 17, 2021
NEWARK, N.J. — A South Carolina woman has sued Integra LifeSciences, alleging its wrist implant device was defective and fell apart following implantation, causing her to sustain numerous injuries, including metallosis.
In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on Feb. 12, the plaintiff says Integra knew the Universal2 Total Wrist Implant was defective yet failed to warn surgeons and the public of its risks.
In March 2008, Shirley Slominski underwent implantation of a Universal2 during a total wrist arthroplasty procedure. Following the surgery, however, components of the device broke off inside of …
