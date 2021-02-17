Claims Targeting Sorin Group’s Valve Replacement Preempted, Mass. Federal Judge Rules
February 17, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
BOSTON — A Massachusetts federal judge has awarded Sorin Group summary judgment in a lawsuit targeting its Mitroflow valve replacement, ruling that the claims are preempted because federal law does not require manufacturers to provide the FDA with adverse event reports.
In a Feb. 5 order, Judge Allison D. Burroughs of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts found that a duty to warn doctors under the learned intermediary doctrine does not correspondingly impose a duty to report to the FDA.
The Mitroflow, a piece of bovine pericardium sewn onto a polyester stent, is intended to “replace …
FIRM NAMES
- Combies Hanson
- Foley & Lardner
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Benzene Litigation - Using Genomics in the Courtroom
February 18, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: The Elmiron MDL - Hear from the Leadership Counsel
March 05, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series