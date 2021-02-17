DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Boston Scientific Pelvic Mesh Action Heads to Trial in Ark. Federal Court


February 17, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An Arkansas federal lawsuit targeting Boston Scientific Corp.’s Obtryx pelvic mesh device will head to trial on the theory that the defendant manufacturer failed to warn the plaintiff’s surgeon of the risks of Marlex polypropylene.

In a Feb. 11 order, Judge Timothy Brooks of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas denied BSC’s motion for summary judgment on the claims for negligence, strict liability and breach of warranty.

Kortney Cline was implanted with BSC’s transobturator mid-urethral sling (Obtryx device) in July 2009 to treat symptoms of stress urinary incontinence. The device is made from …

FIRM NAMES
  • Andrus & Wagstaff
  • Cabana Law Group
  • Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath
  • Flaherty Sensabaugh & Bonasso
  • Mitchell Williams Selig Gates & Woodyard
  • Tanenbaum Keale

