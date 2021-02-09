Learned Intermediary Doctrine Bars ParaGard Warning Claims, 8th Cir. Affirms
February 9, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Opinion, Dissent
OMAHA, Neb. — The 8th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has affirmed that the learned intermediary doctrine defeats a Nebraska woman’s lawsuit targeting Teva’s ParaGard intrauterine contraceptive device, finding the state high court would apply the doctrine to contraceptive devices.
In a Feb. 8 opinion, the panel majority concluded that all Teva was required to do was warn the plaintiff’s prescribing health care provider of ParaGard’s risks.
Stephanie Ideus underwent implantation of Teva’s ParaGard T-380 device. During removal of the device in 2014, a piece broke off and became imbedded in the myometrium of Ideus’s uterine wall, requiring her to …
FIRM NAMES
- Bennerotte & Associates
- Stinson Leonard
- Ulmer Berne
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Benzene Litigation - Using Genomics in the Courtroom
February 18, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: 3M Combat Arms Earplugs - Litigating with the Government as a Witness
March 12, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series