Mass. High Court Dismisses Action Targeting Genzyme’s Arthritis Device

BOSTON — Massachusetts’ highest court has dismissed an action targeting Genzyme Corp.’s arthritis product, ruling that while the claims are not preempted by federal law, the plaintiff failed to adequately plead causation.

In a Jan. 29 opinion, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court found the complaint failed to provide any factual allegations to back the plaintiff’s “labels and conclusions.”

To treat the osteoarthritis in her knees, Patricia Dunn received two injections of Genzyme’s Synvisc-One on June 8, 2015, one in each knee. Synvisc-One, a Class III medical device, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2009 for the treatment …