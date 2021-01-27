Calif. Man Says Merck’s Gardasil Vaccine Caused Multiple, Disabling Injuries

LOS ANGELES — A California man has accused Merck & Company Inc. of misleading doctors, consumers and the Food and Drug Administration about the efficacy and safety of Gardasil, alleging he sustained permanent injuries after receiving multiple injections of the human papillomavirus vaccine.

In a Jan. 21 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, Mike Colbath says the vaccine caused him to develop an autoimmune disease known as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), rendering him disabled.

Colbath has also been diagnosed with idiopathic hypersomnia, chronic fatigue and immune dysfunction syndrome, complex regional pain syndrome …