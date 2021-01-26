Calif. Woman Says Defective da Vinci Surgical Robot Caused Injuries
January 26, 2021
LOS ANGELES — A woman who underwent a laparoscopic hysterectomy performed with Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s da Vinci surgical robot has filed a putative class action against the company, alleging the device is defectively designed and can cause a host of injuries.
In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Los Angeles on Jan. 25, the plaintiff accuses Intuitive of failing to warn surgeons that the da Vinci system’s design defects can cause risks and complications.
Plaintiff Victoria Barzilli underwent a robotic assisted total laparoscopic hysterectomy with bilateral salpingectomy on Nov. 28, 2018. Barzilli …
