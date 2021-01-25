DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Elmiron Eye Damage MDL Court Appoints Plaintiffs’ Leadership Committee


January 25, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


TRENTON, N.J. –– The federal court overseeing the national multidistrict litigation docket for Elmiron eye damage cases has appointed the plaintiffs’ leadership committee, naming Virginia E. Anello of Douglas & London, P.C., Parvin Aminolroaya of Seeger Weiss LLP, and Paul Pennock of Morgan & Morgan, P.A., of Co-Lead Counsel of the Plaintiffs Steering Committee.

In Case Management Order No. 3 issued on Jan. 22, the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey expressed confidence that the appointments represented a “highly skilled counsel with diverse backgrounds and experience which will provide the Court with an effective committee to advance …


