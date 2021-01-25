Elmiron Eye Damage MDL Court Appoints Plaintiffs’ Leadership Committee

TRENTON, N.J. –– The federal court overseeing the national multidistrict litigation docket for Elmiron eye damage cases has appointed the plaintiffs’ leadership committee, naming Virginia E. Anello of Douglas & London, P.C., Parvin Aminolroaya of Seeger Weiss LLP, and Paul Pennock of Morgan & Morgan, P.A., of Co-Lead Counsel of the Plaintiffs Steering Committee.

In Case Management Order No. 3 issued on Jan. 22, the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey expressed confidence that the appointments represented a “highly skilled counsel with diverse backgrounds and experience which will provide the Court with an effective committee to advance …