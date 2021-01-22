DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Valsartan MDL Judge Addresses Breach of Warranty Dismissal Motions


January 22, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


CAMDEN, N.J. — The New Jersey federal judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation docket for cases alleging contamination of the blood pressure drug valsartan has addressed motions to dismiss as to the claims for breach of express and implied warranty, allowing certain of the claims to proceed, while dismissing others without prejudice.

In a Jan. 22 order, Judge Robert B. Kugler of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey dismissed without prejudice certain of the claims for lack of the requisite specification or privity.

Originally marketed under the brand name Diovan, valsartan is a prescription drug primarily used …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $20.00 Free Trial



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: New Jersey Asbestos Litigation

February 11, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Benzene Litigation - Using Genomics in the Courtroom

February 18, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS