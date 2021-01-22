Valsartan MDL Judge Addresses Breach of Warranty Dismissal Motions

CAMDEN, N.J. — The New Jersey federal judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation docket for cases alleging contamination of the blood pressure drug valsartan has addressed motions to dismiss as to the claims for breach of express and implied warranty, allowing certain of the claims to proceed, while dismissing others without prejudice.

In a Jan. 22 order, Judge Robert B. Kugler of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey dismissed without prejudice certain of the claims for lack of the requisite specification or privity.

Originally marketed under the brand name Diovan, valsartan is a prescription drug primarily used …