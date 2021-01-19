Del. Judge Tosses Trazadone Warning Case, Says Claims Against Teva Preempted

WILMINGTON, Del. — A Delaware judge has dismissed a lawsuit targeting Teva Pharmaceutical Inc.’s warnings accompanying the generic prescription sleep aid trazadone, ruling that federal law preempts the claims because the manufacturer was barred enhancing the drug’s label.

In a Jan. 15 order, Judge Paul R. Wallace of the Delaware Superior Court also dismissed the plaintiff’s claims against the manufacturer of trazadone’s brand name equivalent, Desyrel, ruling that because the plaintiff only ingested trazadone, Angelini Pharma Inc. cannot be held liable for his injuries.

California resident Daniel Camejo was prescribed Desyrel (trazadone) in June 2017 to treat his insomnia. He …