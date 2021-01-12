Claims in Ethicon TVT Pelvic Mesh Action Time Barred, Iowa Federal Judge Rules

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — An Iowa federal judge has dismissed an Ethicon TVT pelvic mesh action, ruling that the plaintiffs’ claims are time barred because they knew or should have known of a link between the device and their injuries by 2010.

In a Jan. 6 order, Judge C.J. Williams of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois awarded Ethicon Inc. and Johnson & Johnson summary judgment on the claims for negligence, loss of consortium and punitive damages.

Susan Kelly was implanted with an Ethicon tension-free vaginal tape (TVT) to stabilize her prolapsed bladder and treat her …