MDL Judge Awards Xarelto Makers Summary Judgment, Says Claims Time Barred
January 12, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
LOUISIANA — The Louisiana federal judge overseeing the Xarelto (rivaroxaban) MDL has awarded defendant drug makers summary judgment in a case involving the bleeding death of a woman, ruling that the claims are time barred under Colorado law.
In a Jan. 7 order, Judge Eldon E. Fallon of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana further found that even if the claims were not untimely, plaintiffs failed to link the decedent’s death to Xarelto.
At the time of her gastrointestinal bleeding and death in December 2012, Bertha Barnes, 70, suffered from various health issues, including pancreatic cancer, …
