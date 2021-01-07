4th Cir. Overturns $1.25 Million Pradaxa Verdict, Says Claims Preempted

RICHMOND, Va. — A federal appellate panel has overturned a $1.25 million verdict issued in favor of the family of a woman who died from gastrointestinal bleeding after taking Pradaxa, ruling that the claims against Boehringer Ingelheim are preempted by federal law.

In a Jan. 6 opinion, the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel found that BIPI did not have “newly acquired information” as defined in the Changes Being Effected regulation that would have justified a unilateral change in the drug’s warning label.

Betty Knight suffered from atrial fibrillation, which increased her risk of having a stroke. She was …