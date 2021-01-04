Judge Refuses to Reconsider Order Striking Plaintiffs’ Expert Opinion in DePuy Hip Case
January 4, 2021
NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has denied plaintiffs’ motion to reconsider his order striking the DePuy-related opinions offered by plaintiffs’ alternate engineer expert, Dr. John Jarrell, in a hip replacement action.
In a Dec. 19 order, Magistrate Judge Stewart Aaron of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York plaintiffs have failed to make a showing of good cause for their failure to offer the DePuy-related opinions by the court’s deadline.
Jodi Rouviere was implanted with the DePuy “Summit” total hip arthroplasty system and Stryker MDM X3 ADM/MDM System on Aug. 17, 2012. Following …
