11th Cir. Refuses to Reinstate Lawsuit Targeting Bayer’s Birth Control Pill Beyaz
December 31, 2020
ATLANTA — A federal appellate panel has refused to reinstate a lawsuit accusing Bayer of failing to warn that its drospirenone-containing birth control pill Beyaz can cause blood clots in the brain, noting the prescribing physician testified that he was aware of the risk and chose to prescribe the drug anyway.
In a Dec. 22 opinion, the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel affirmed that Bayer was entitled to summary judgment because the plaintiffs failed to establish proximate cause.
Karen Hubbard suffered a catastrophic stroke on Oct. 30, 2012, caused by a blood clot to her brain — a …
