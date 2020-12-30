Bard IVC Filter Action Survives Dismissal Motion in Va. Federal Court

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia federal judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit targeting C.R. Bard Inc.’s Simon Nitinol Vena Cava Filter, ruling that the plaintiff has adequately alleged that the company had a post-sale duty to warn of the device’s tendency to perforate organs and fracture following implantation.

In a Dec. 23 order, Judge David J. Novak of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia further ruled that the learned intermediary doctrine does not bar the plaintiff’s failure-to-warn claim because she sufficiently alleged that Bard failed to adequately warn her doctor of the device’s risks.

