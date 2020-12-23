DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Biomet Asks Mo. Federal Judge to Overturn $21 Million Verdict in M2a Hip Case


December 23, 2020


DOCUMENTS
  • Motion


ST. LOUIS — Biomet Inc. has asked a Missouri federal judge to overturn a $21 million plaintiffs’ verdict in an M2a hip replacement action, arguing that the plaintiffs’ claim of negligent design fails because the jury found in favor of Biomet on the strict liability design claim.

In a Dec. 18 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, Biomet says the jury rejected the strict liability design claim for plaintiffs’ failure to establish a product defect or causation, or both, and that both of those elements are also elements of the negligent design claim. …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $20.00 Free Trial



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: New Jersey Asbestos Litigation

February 11, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Surgical Stapler Litigation

January 14, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS