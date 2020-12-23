Biomet Asks Mo. Federal Judge to Overturn $21 Million Verdict in M2a Hip Case

ST. LOUIS — Biomet Inc. has asked a Missouri federal judge to overturn a $21 million plaintiffs’ verdict in an M2a hip replacement action, arguing that the plaintiffs’ claim of negligent design fails because the jury found in favor of Biomet on the strict liability design claim.

In a Dec. 18 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, Biomet says the jury rejected the strict liability design claim for plaintiffs’ failure to establish a product defect or causation, or both, and that both of those elements are also elements of the negligent design claim. …